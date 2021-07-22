Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 155.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Model N worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 33.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth $31,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 150,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.