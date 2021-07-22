Select Equity Group L.P. Takes $41.92 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

