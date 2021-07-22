Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

