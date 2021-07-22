Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 217,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Senmiao Technology by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth $109,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

