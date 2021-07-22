Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Shares Up 31.6%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s share price shot up 31.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.92. 2,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Sentage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

