Seres Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 1,412 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

