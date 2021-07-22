SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

