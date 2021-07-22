SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

