SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brightcove by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $524.13 million, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

