SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,624 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Precigen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,863,993 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,618. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

