SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,336 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $710.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.