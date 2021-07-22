SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $140,000 Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

ORIC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

