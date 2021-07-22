Shadows Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $414,714.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $414,714.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.