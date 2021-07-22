SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,040.80

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $99,040.80 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

