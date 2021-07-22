Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

