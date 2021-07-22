Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $28.05

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Shopping has a total market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $404,458.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shopping has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $28.05 or 0.00086887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00141012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.83 or 1.00144311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,536 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

