Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON NXR traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). 5,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,508. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company has a market capitalization of £254.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.94.
About Norcros
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.