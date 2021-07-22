Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON NXR traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). 5,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,508. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company has a market capitalization of £254.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.94.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

