Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Decreases By 25.0%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAP stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. AAP has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get AAP alerts:

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.