Short Interest in Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Declines By 26.5%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

LQSIF stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Alcanna has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54.

Separately, CIBC cut Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

