Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Grows By 21.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

