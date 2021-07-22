Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rises By 22.1%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CYCC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.