Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rises By 22.1%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 652,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CYCC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CYCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
