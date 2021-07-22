Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expands By 23.9%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 510,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $189.84 on Thursday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.31.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $191.49 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

