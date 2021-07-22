Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Increases By 22.6%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.2 days.

Flow Traders stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTDF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

