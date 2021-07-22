Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Decreases By 26.6%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 39,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.