Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Declines By 25.8%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

DOOR opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

