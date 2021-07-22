Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Grows By 23.5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,513. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLMA. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

