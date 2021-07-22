Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Increases By 21.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 110.1% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 97.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

