Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Increases By 21.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.57. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 110.1% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 97.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

