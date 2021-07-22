Short Interest in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expands By 19.5%

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.