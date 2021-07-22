Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Grows By 19.9%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

