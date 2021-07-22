Short Interest in Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Decreases By 26.9%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

