Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Increases By 19.3%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.
About Vystar
