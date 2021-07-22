Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Increases By 19.3%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

