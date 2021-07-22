Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $27.95 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

