Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.25. 25,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,064. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

