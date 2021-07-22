SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCBGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SCBGF opened at $27.47 on Monday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

