Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 736,418 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

