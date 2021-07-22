Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 4.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $90.17. 1,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 608,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

