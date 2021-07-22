Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Up 7.5%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.07. 44,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,350,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 676,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

