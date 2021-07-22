Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,649,866 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $57,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $2,526,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 866,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 307.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,500. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

