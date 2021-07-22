Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 3,143,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,269. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

