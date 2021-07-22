Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The firm has a market cap of C$366.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

