Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.80.

SNBR stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 16,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,491. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.24.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.69%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

