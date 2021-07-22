Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

