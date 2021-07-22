SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Increasing net interest income (NII), with support from rising average loans, is likely to aid top-line growth. The company’s efforts to increase loan originations by introducing multiple complementary products might boost bottom-line growth. Yet, investments in technology might inflate expenses. Also, overdependence on brokered deposits as a source of funding is concerning. Given its unfavorable debt-equity ratio, its capital deployment activities might not be sustainable. Nonetheless, Sallie Mae’s sound liquidity position makes it less likely to default on obligations if the economy worsens.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SLM stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

