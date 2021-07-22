SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SLM also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.15 to $3.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,248. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

