SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 4.9%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 18,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,934,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.