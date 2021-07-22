Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Tops $155.87 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $155.87 million and $202.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.71 or 0.00849715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

