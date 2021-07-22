SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.36. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$31.13, with a volume of 378,002 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.28. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0187714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

