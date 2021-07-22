Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STWRY. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STWRY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

