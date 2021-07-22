Solanium (SLIM) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $46,549.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00106459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00141367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,138.59 or 0.99769096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

