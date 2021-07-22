SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to D at TheStreet

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

